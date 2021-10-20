Leading House progressive says hopeful on reconciliation deal after White House meeting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 02:01 IST
U.S. Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal said on Tuesday she felt even more optimistic about the prospects of Democrats reaching a deal on a major social spending bill after she and fellow progressive House lawmakers met with President Joe Biden.
Jayapal told reporters at the White House after the meeting that she thought Biden was trying to get everyone to agree on bill totaling between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion.
