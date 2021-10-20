Left Menu

U.S. House to vote on Bannon contempt resolution on Thursday - source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 03:43 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on Thursday on a contempt of Congress resolution for Steve Bannon, a long-time aide to former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday.

The Democratic-controlled House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol is expected to approve a report backing contempt charges against Bannon at a meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT) on Tuesday.

