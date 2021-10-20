Career diplomat Donald Blome named US envoy to Pakistan

US President Joe Biden intends to nominate career diplomat Donald Armin Blome as his next envoy to Pakistan, the White House has announced.

Blome, who is currently the US Ambassador to Tunisia, is fluent in Arabic, it said on Tuesday.

Previously, he had been posted as Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Libya External Office in Tunis, Consul General at US Consulate in Jerusalem, and Director, Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the US Department of State.

He has also served as Political Counselor, Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan and Minister-Counselor for Economic and Political Affairs at the US Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

Earlier in his career, Blome served as the Civilian Co-Director, Multinational Force Strategic Engagement Cell, Baghdad, Political Counselor, Embassy Kuwait, and as Israel Desk Officer, Deputy Director and Acting Director, Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

