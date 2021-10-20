Left Menu

Biden 'more confident' about spending bills after lawmaker meetings -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 05:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is "more confident" about the path forward in advancing an infrastructure bill and a social spending package after two meetings with Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday, the White House said.

"There was broad agreement that there is urgency in moving forward over the next several days and that the window for finalizing a package is closing," the White House said in a statement.

