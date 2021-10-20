Biden 'more confident' about spending bills after lawmaker meetings -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 05:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden is "more confident" about the path forward in advancing an infrastructure bill and a social spending package after two meetings with Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday, the White House said.
"There was broad agreement that there is urgency in moving forward over the next several days and that the window for finalizing a package is closing," the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- U.S.
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance -White House
Amazon and Google set to attend White House forum on quantum technology
White House to tap business leaders to push Republicans on debt ceiling -source
Biden had 'productive discussion' with House Democrats on spending bills -White House
White House says debt limit deal is a positive step forward