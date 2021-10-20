Biden 'more confident' about spending bills after lawmaker meetings -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden is "more confident" about the path forward in advancing an infrastructure bill and a social spending package after two meetings with Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday, the White House said.

"There was broad agreement that there is urgency in moving forward over the next several days and that the window for finalizing a package is closing," the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)