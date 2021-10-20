Left Menu

BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind slams Telangana CM, alleges Dalit Bandhu scheme stopped

Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmapuri Arvind slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the Dalit Bandhu scheme and alleged that the state had stopped the scheme's implementation as its treasury department didn't have enough money.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-10-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 08:39 IST
BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind slams Telangana CM, alleges Dalit Bandhu scheme stopped
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmapuri Arvind slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the Dalit Bandhu scheme and alleged that the state had stopped the scheme's implementation as its treasury department didn't have enough money. Addressing a press conference, Arvind said, "Chief Minister KCR halted Dalit Bandhu scheme as there is no money with the state's treasury department to give money to Dalits. I have got to know that senior officials in the finance ministry say it is impossible to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme."

Dalit Bandhu scheme is a flagship programme introduced by the government of Telangana. It is a welfare scheme that aims at empowering and promoting the welfare of Dalits in the state. Arvind further slammed the Congress party for not bothering about the welfare of Dalits in the state.

He said, "If Congress is really bothered about the welfare of Telangana, they should put forward a Dalit candidate as a Chief Minister here just like they did in Punjab." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021