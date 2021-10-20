Left Menu

Modi congratulates BJP members elected in Tamil Nadu local body polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 08:47 IST
Modi congratulates BJP members elected in Tamil Nadu local body polls
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated BJP members who emerged victorious in the recent Tamil Nadu local body polls, and said the party will keep working for the state's betterment.

Modi's tweet was in response to state BJP president K Annamalai's post on a meeting of the party's elected candidates as he noted that they included eight first-time union councillors, 41 village panchayat presidents, most of them first-timers, and 332 ward members.

''I would like to congratulate our fellow Karyakartas who have been elected in the Tamil Nadu local body polls. I thank the sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu who reposed their faith in us,'' Modi tweeted.

''We will keep working for the betterment of the wonderful state of Tamil Nadu,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021