Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh bandh: TDP leaders taken into preventive custody

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-10-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 09:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh bandh: TDP leaders taken into preventive custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several leaders belonging to Telugu Desam Party were taken into preventive custody on Wednesday as the opposition party gave a bandh call protesting the alleged attacks on the party's offices at some places on Tuesday.

Many senior leaders were put under house arrest to prevent them from participating in the band.

A senior official of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation said as of 5 AM there was no disruption to normal bus services.

The ruling YSR Congress Party cadre on Tuesday allegedly vandalized TDP's headquarters at Mangalagiri near here, offices at Visakhapatnam, and other places, blaming that opposition party's spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram made objectionable comments against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference. Reacting to the attack, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had called for a state-wide bandh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021