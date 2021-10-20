Left Menu

Centre trying to bifurcate society, create deep state, alleges former Punjab Cong chief

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre is trying to "bifurcate society" and create a "deep state" in Punjab.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 20-10-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 10:09 IST
Centre trying to bifurcate society, create deep state, alleges former Punjab Cong chief
Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre is trying to "bifurcate society" and create a "deep state" in Punjab. Referring to a news article hinting at a conspiracy in the Singhu border killing to end the farmers' protest, Jakhar took to Twitter and said, "Modi government dealing through shady characters! Thus, the proclaimed nationalists are not just demeaning themselves but also the institution of 'Government of India'."

Speaking on the recent killings at Lakhimpur Kheri and murder at Singhu border, Jakhar said, "These are all totally independent separate incidents, but when you look at it from this angle--a cop who is a cat, who is a tout of the agencies, gives rise to the apprehensions of what we call the deep state. There is a definite attempt to bifurcate the society, to create divisions and sub-divisions within the community also." The leader said that through his tweet, he wanted to raise the concern of the presence of a 'dismissed cop' in the picture shown in the news clipping he shared and raised doubts over his involvement in the issue.

Alleging conspiracy of the BJP-led government, Jakhar said, "Minister of State's (Home Affairs) statement on the day his son was involved in the killing of the innocent farmers is very indicative, he said 'Khalistan is behind that', what information did he have? The idea was to segregate and identify people." He also appealed to the BJP to withdraw the Central farm laws which he termed 'black laws'. "Negotiation must be started with the farmers," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021