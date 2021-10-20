Voting underway for Alwar, Dholpur panchayat samiti, zila parishad elections

Polling for the first phase of panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan began at 8 am on Wednesday.

A State Election Commission spokesperson said 10.87 per cent voting was recorded till 10 am.

In the first phase, 9,41,490 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in both the districts, the official said, adding that 1,263 polling stations have been set up.

In this phase, 683 candidates are in the fray for 153 wards of seven panchayat samitis.

Voting for the second phase will be held on October 23 and the third on October 26. Counting will take place on October 29.

