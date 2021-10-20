Left Menu

Situation still serious in flood-hit Uttarakhand: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed sympathy for the Uttarakhand flood victims and urged people to follow safety norms as the situation in the state was still serious.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:35 IST
Situation still serious in flood-hit Uttarakhand: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed sympathy for the Uttarakhand flood victims and urged people to follow safety norms as the situation in the state was still serious. He also asked Congress workers to extend all possible help in the relief work in the flood-hit state.

''My condolences to the Uttarakhand flood victims. The situation is still serious. Do follow the safety norms. My appeal to my Congress colleagues is to extend all possible help in the relief work,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

At least 34 people have lost their lives in the Uttarakhand floods that hit the hill state after flash floods inundated several towns. Nainital district was the worst hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

