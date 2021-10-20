Left Menu

German central bank chief to step down after 10 years

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:47 IST
German central bank chief to step down after 10 years
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

The head of Germany's central bank announced Wednesday that he will step down after a decade at the helm.

A statement from the Bundesbank said Jens Weidmann will leave the office at the end of the year for personal reasons. National central bank governors in the 19-country eurozone have a seat on the European Central Bank's governing council, and in that position, Weidmann has sometimes expressed disagreement with the extent of stimulus efforts.

"I have come to the conclusion that more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf — for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally,'' Weidmann said in a letter to the bank's staff.

Weidmann, previously an adviser to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has headed the Frankfurt-based Bundesbank since May 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021