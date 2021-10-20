Left Menu

Romania's PM-designate fails to win parliament confidence

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:58 IST
  • Romania

Romania's designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence for his centrist minority government, as widely expected on Wednesday, prolonging a political stalemate at a time of rising COVID-19 infections.

Romania, one of the European Union's poorest states, has been in political paralysis since a Liberal-led cabinet was toppled by parliament on Oct. 5, threatening recovery and efforts to cut twin deficits at a time of rising energy prices.

Under the constitution, President Klaus Iohannis would need to make a new nomination after consultations with political groupings, likely from the ranks of his Liberal party.

