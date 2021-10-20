Romania's PM-designate fails to win parliament confidence
- Country:
- Romania
Romania's designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence for his centrist minority government, as widely expected on Wednesday, prolonging a political stalemate at a time of rising COVID-19 infections.
Romania, one of the European Union's poorest states, has been in political paralysis since a Liberal-led cabinet was toppled by parliament on Oct. 5, threatening recovery and efforts to cut twin deficits at a time of rising energy prices.
Under the constitution, President Klaus Iohannis would need to make a new nomination after consultations with political groupings, likely from the ranks of his Liberal party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liberal
- European Union's
- Romania
- Klaus Iohannis