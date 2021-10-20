President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Patna on three-day tour

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit during which he is scheduled to attend several functions, besides refreshing memories of the city where he had spent nearly two years as the Governor of Bihar.

Kovind was received warmly at the airport by Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The President drove straight to the Raj Bhavan, where he is scheduled to meet the Chief Justice and other judges of the Patna High Court in the evening.

According to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Kovind will on Thursday address a function organized on the occasion of the centenary of the historic building that houses the legislature.

The state assembly speaker said a dinner has been organized in honor of the President on Thursday evening, where various dignitaries of the state have been invited.

An official in the local administration said Kovind's itinerary on Friday, before his scheduled departure in the afternoon, includes visits to vantage spots like Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Mahavir Mandir, Buddha Smriti Park, and the Khadi Mall.

He had served as the Governor of Bihar from August 15, 2015, to June 20, 2017.

