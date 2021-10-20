Leaders using abusive words against constitutional posts such as PM, CM: AP DGP

Amaravati, Oct 20 (PTI): Some political leaders are crossing their limits using abusive language against people holding constitutional posts such as Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam said on Wednesday in oblique reference to Telugu Desam spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram.

The TDP leader on Tuesday used some abusive words to criticise the YSRCP government in Andhra including the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The comments led to widespread protests across the state and sporadic incidents of vandalising TDP offices in some cities.

Home Minister M Sucharitha denied involvement of her party in incidents of attack.

''A statement made by spokesperson, it is not a casual statement. You know that such statements abusive vulgar language has never been used before. You cannot abuse and use vulgar language against constitutional authority. You cannot abuse the President of our country. You cannot abuse the Prime Minister. You cannot abuse judges. You cannot abuse the chief minister as a constitutional authority,'' the top cop told reporters in a press conference.

He said the police see a pattern and the trend of defaming the government for the past one month it peaked yesterday crossing all limits.

''It has crossed all limits. It is not a slip of the tongue,'' the police official said indirectly referring to Pattabhi’s comments.

Replying to a query on ganja smuggling, he said the cultivation of the banned substance has been going on for the past several decades at Andhra-Odisha border Maoist-prone area.

Blaming opposition parties which are levelling allegations that AP has become the epicentre for drug trade, Sawang said despite his clarifications that the state has nothing to do with the narcotic haul recently in Gujarat, the leaders did not relent their attack.

''They continued levelling allegations in a high pitched manner vitiating the atmosphere and it went to an extent where I had to call for a press conference and made clear that the allegations were not correct. Even central agencies also issued press release. DRI also issued press release. It is nothing to do with Andhra Pradesh,'' he said.

Referring to the remarks made by the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that the DGP did not answer his call after the attacks on party’s offices, the police official said he was in parade on Tuesday when a call came from an unknown number and he could not hear anything.

