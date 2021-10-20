Kremlin says Putin-Biden meeting this year is possible
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Wednesday said a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden before the end of the year was a realistic possibility, as Moscow-Washington relations languish at post-Cold War lows.
"In one form or another (a meeting) is quite realistic," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether the meeting could take place this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
