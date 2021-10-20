FACTBOX-COP26 in Glasgow: Who is going and who is not?

Several prominent figures, including leaders of the two most populated countries in the world, are in doubt to attend the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in person. Here is the latest on the status of delegates:

OUT OR STILL TO CONFIRM -The leader of the world's most populous country, China's Xi Jinping, will reportedly not be there in person. He has not left China since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He is likely to make an appearance by video. China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said he would travel to the conference.

-Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to decide whether he will attend, a foreign ministry source told Reuters. Between them, India and China make up about a third of the world's population. -The Kremlin has said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to Glasgow.

-Pope Francis is not expected to attend. A Vatican source said there was a possibility that the pope would address the conference by video or that Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin would read a message on his behalf. -Iran's President Ebraham Raisi will not attend COP26 after reports in the British press that local politicians were calling for a criminal investigation if he set foot in Scotland.

-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourao, sometimes the point man for environment, are not going. -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not going. Mexico may not send anyone because of pandemic restrictions and costs.

-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is not going because of local elections on Nov. 1. -New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he is considering how he will participate, possibly taking part online.

IN -U.S. President Joe Biden, along with climate envoy John Kerry and domestic climate adviser and former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy. The White House says 10 other cabinet officials will also be present.

-Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William along with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. -The 27-country European Union's representatives will include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans, and the bloc's energy and financial services policy heads.

-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. -Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday he will go. While many global nations have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Australia has refused to strengthen its targets.

-President Tayyip Erdogan will attend after Turkey's parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement last month. -French President Emmanuel Macron.

-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce that he will attend closer to the start date, according to a government source. -Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

-Colombian President Ivan Duque. -Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

-Swiss President Guy Parmelin. -South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to attend, but the presidency has not made an official announcement yet.

-Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, current chair of the African Union. -Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

-Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. -Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez. (Editing by Leela de Kretser, Alex Richardson, Janet Lawrence and Kim Coghill)

