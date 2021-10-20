Left Menu

Slain Jharkhand Congress leader’s wife succumbs to injuries

The wife of Congress leader Kamlesh Narayan Sharma, who was allegedly beaten to death by four persons at his home in Jharkhands Ramgarh district, has succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Ranchi, a police officer said on Wednesday.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:21 IST
Slain Jharkhand Congress leader’s wife succumbs to injuries
  • Country:
  • India

The wife of Congress leader Kamlesh Narayan Sharma, who was allegedly beaten to death by four persons at his home in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, has succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Ranchi, a police officer said on Wednesday. Chanchala Sharma who was critically injured in the incident died late on Tuesday night, Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Patratu, said. The wife of the former district general secretary of the Congress had been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in an unconscious state, the SDPO said. The Jharkhand police had claimed to have cracked the murder case with the arrest of four ''goons'' who allegedly bludgeoned the Congress leader to death at his home in Central Saunda colony on Friday night due to personal enmity.

The four, who were recently released from jail, believed that information supplied by Sharma to the police led to their arrest, Ramgarh SP Prabhat Kumar had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021