Slain Jharkhand Congress leader’s wife succumbs to injuries

The wife of Congress leader Kamlesh Narayan Sharma, who was allegedly beaten to death by four persons at his home in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, has succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Ranchi, a police officer said on Wednesday. Chanchala Sharma who was critically injured in the incident died late on Tuesday night, Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Patratu, said. The wife of the former district general secretary of the Congress had been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in an unconscious state, the SDPO said. The Jharkhand police had claimed to have cracked the murder case with the arrest of four ''goons'' who allegedly bludgeoned the Congress leader to death at his home in Central Saunda colony on Friday night due to personal enmity.

The four, who were recently released from jail, believed that information supplied by Sharma to the police led to their arrest, Ramgarh SP Prabhat Kumar had said.

