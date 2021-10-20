PM Modi to inaugurate Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan in Jhajjar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) on Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS, his office said on Wednesday.

The 806-bed Vishram Sadan has been constructed by the Infosys Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

It is aimed at providing air-conditioned accommodation to the attendants of cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for long duration, the PMO said in a statement.

Built at the cost of about Rs 93 crore, it is located in close proximity to the hospital and OPD Blocks of the NCI.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy will attend the inauguration, which will be conducted via video conferencing, the PMO said.

