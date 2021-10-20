Left Menu

2 persons arrested for smearing govt hoarding written in Assamese with black ink

Likewise, Assamese and Bengali languages have complimented each other in their growth over the centuries, the BJP spokespersons said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:28 IST
2 persons arrested for smearing govt hoarding written in Assamese with black ink
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly smearing a state government hoarding written in Assamese with black ink in Silchar town in the Barak valley an area predominated by Bengali speakers, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said two persons identified as Raju Deb and Samar Das were summoned to the police station for interrogation in connection with their involvement in allegedly defacing the hoarding of Jal Jeevan Mission on Sunday demanding the use of Bengali language in place of Assamese. The duo was arrested on Tuesday evening and charged with damaging government property, the SP said.

Further investigations are on, she added.

Raju Deb is the Cachar District president of All Bengali Students Youth Organisation (ABSYO) and Samar Das is an active member of ABSYO.

Visuals showed some people climbing a ladder and defacing the hoarding which was in the Assamese language in front of Silchar Railway station. They also wrote 'Bangla Likhun' (write in Bengali) and the names of two organizations below it.

"Using the 'divide and rule policy of the British, the Congress, Left parties and fundamentalist groups have been trying to bring a divide between Assamese and Bengali speakers for years now," BJP spokespersons Ramkrishna Ghosh and Ranjib Kumar Sharma claimed in a joint statement in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The party spokespersons alleged that a 'third force' wants to disrupt the peace and harmony prevailing in the state, but their attempts have been thwarted by the quick action of the administration and sensible reaction of the public.

"Assam has been home to different languages, like Karbi, Missing, and Bodo, for ages and Assamese has been the unifying language for all the people. Likewise, Assamese and Bengali languages have complimented each other in their growth over the centuries," the BJP spokespersons said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021