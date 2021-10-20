MVA govt stopped schemes for OBCs: Fadnavis
20-10-2021
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra discontinued the schemes for Other Backward Classes which his government had launched.
He was speaking at ''OBC Jagar'', an agitation started by the BJP to raise issues related to the OBCs.
The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government has not done anything for the OBCs, the former chief minister alleged.
It did not even provide funds for the OBC Mahamandal (OBC Corporation), he claimed. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK
