Congress can't fight against BJP alone, should form alliance with SP for UP polls: Imran Masood

Months ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Senior Congress leader Imran Masood on Wednesday said the party is not capable of fighting alone against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it should form an alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "First, we have to think are we capable of fighting alone against BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the answer is 'no'. Then, definitely, we should alliance with the Samajwadi Party to defeat BJP Party. Honestly, if we have to fight in Uttar Pradesh then we have to fight together."

The Congress leader further said if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra becomes the chief ministerial candidate then it is good for the party but not good for her keeping her persona in mind. "If Priyanka Gandhi becomes the chief ministerial face of Uttar Pradesh, it will not be good for her. Maybe it will benefit the Congress party. But for Priyanka Gandhi it will be harmful, it is not good for her persona," said Masood.

Asked if he is planning to quit Congress, Masood said, "If I had to leave the party, I would not have been standing here at Congress Headquarters." Masood's remarks came a day after Congress general secretary and AICC in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asserted that one day she has to contest from Raebareli or Amethi constituencies but currently has not taken any decision as far as the 2022 upcoming Assembly elections are concerned.

"One day you have to contest, though have not taken a decision yet... No answer, for the time being, will see later," Vadra told ANI when asked if she will be contesting from Raebareli or Amethi in the upcoming State Assembly polls. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

