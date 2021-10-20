Left Menu

EC to deploy 80 companies of central forces in WB by-poll

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:57 IST
The Election Commission will deploy at least 80 companies of central forces in the four assembly constituencies in West Bengal where by-poll is scheduled on October 30, a senior official of the poll panel said on Wednesday.

A total of 27 comapnies of the central forces were posted in the state during the Durga Puja and another 57 are on their way, he said. The 80 companies of central forces will comprise of 34 companies of the BSF, 18 of CRPF, 10 of CISF, 10 of SSB and the remaining eight of the ITBP, the official said.

''We have plans to deploy at least 20 companies of central forces each in the four assembly constituencies for the upcoming by-poll,'' he said.

The opposition BJP in the state has demanded the deployment of more central forces for the by-election in Dinhata, Khardah, Gosaba and Shantipur assembly seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

