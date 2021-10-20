Samajwadi Party has deviated from 'samajwad' to 'pariwarwad': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Samajwadi Party, saying it has deviated from the ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia with its leaders promoting 'pariwarwad' (dynasty) instead of practicing 'Samajwadi (socialism) and people suffered when its government was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi remarked while addressing a rally after inaugurating an international airport at Kushinagar and laying foundation stones of several other projects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

''Ram Manohar Lohia Ji used to say that 'karma' (deed) should be linked to 'karuna' (compassion) and it should be executed with full compassion. But those running the previous government (apparently referring to Samajwadi Party) were not bothered about the pain of the poor,'' he said. ''The previous government's deeds were linked to scams and crime. The people of Uttar Pradesh know very well that these people are not 'Samajwadi (socialists) but 'pariwarwadis' (dynasts),'' he said.

''These people know how to benefit their own families only and have forgotten about the welfare of the society and Uttar Pradesh,'' Modi said in a dig at the Samajwadi Party leadership.

The launch of several projects, including the laying of the foundation stone for a medical college ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, holds significance for Poorvanchal -- the state's eastern region comprising 164 assembly seats across its 28 districts.

Modi added that such a big and populous state like Uttar Pradesh was once considered a ''challenge'' for any big campaign. ''But Uttar Pradesh today is playing a leading role in the success of every big mission. This was witnessed in the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the drive against COVID-19. The highest average daily vaccination in the country takes place in Uttar Pradesh,'' the prime minister pointed out. ''In the fight against malnutrition, which we are taking to the next phase, Uttar Pradesh's role is going to be very important,'' he said, highlighting the advantages of a ''double engine'' government.

''The biggest advantage of the formation of a 'karma yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has accrued to the mothers and sisters as new houses were built and most of the houses were registered in the names of women,'' he said.

''Toilets were also built. Besides providing civic facilities, the dignity of people has been protected,'' he added. They have got freedom from smoke through Ujjwala Yojana and a campaign is underway to provide piped water supply to them, he said. ''When the basic facilities are available, there springs confidence to see big dreams and the spirit to fulfill them. When the homeless people living in slums get pucca houses with a toilet, electricity, and gas connections with piped water supply, the confidence of the poor rises manifold,'' Modi said.

With various civic facilities reaching the poor at a fast pace, they realize for the first time that today's government understands their pain and grievances, he observed.

''The Centre and the state government are engaged in the development of Uttar Pradesh with utmost honesty today. The double engine government is working with double strength to improve people's conditions,'' he said.

Modi alleged that the government which was in power before 2017 was least bothered about problems of the poor. ''It did not want various benefits of the central schemes to reach the poor.'' This led to delays in every project during the previous government in Uttar Pradesh, whether those related to the poor or infrastructure, he said.

Uttar Pradesh's credit should not be confined only to giving the maximum number of prime ministers to the country, Modi said, adding the state, being the birthplace of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, and many other legendary figures, has a pristine history of its own.

Highlighting benefits of the 'double engine' government, he said over Rs 80,000 crore has already been transferred to bank accounts of farmers in the state.

Modi also praised the Yogi Adityanath government for dealing sternly with criminals and land grabbers, besides facilitating vaccination to more than 12 crore people so far in the state.

