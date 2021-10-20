Soccer-Ceferin warns Infantino of "terrible consequences" in pushing for World Cup vote

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino against pushing ahead with a vote on the plan for a biennial World Cup saying there would be "terrible consequences" to such a move.

The FIFA Council is meeting later on Wednesday and the plans for a new international match calendar, including a World Cup every two years, are on the agenda. FIFA has planned for a decision to be made over the proposal in December and sources have indicated they may hold a vote at a 'global summit' of all 211 member associations on Dec. 20.

A decision on whether to hold an extraordinary congress or a summit, with a vote on the proposals, could be made at Wednesday's council meeting but UEFA is strongly against the idea. On Tuesday, Infantino took part in a conference call with UEFA's 55 national federations and the proposals received widespread criticism and rejection.

Reuters has heard a recording of the meeting in which Ceferin urged Infantino to pull back from taking the issue to a vote in December. "I am seriously asking you and FIFA not to push for a vote, because that could have terrible consequences for football in general," said the UEFA president.

"I don't think it would be wise to go for a vote on a matter like that. Not just because there will be severe consequences that we will have to take but also because the stakeholders like clubs and leagues don't have a vote and this idea is detrimental to their existence," he added. Officials from the Italian, Romanian, German, Portuguese and other federations made clear to Infantino their view that the changes would be damaging to the game and also criticized the way the consultation process has been handled.

Razvan Bureau, president of the Romanian Football Federation, reminded Infantino that his body was one of those European associations who had supported him in his election to FIFA president. "We trusted you to create an organization that transcends divisions and creates unity," he said before arguing that a December vote would cause division.

"(It would be) a vote which will face Europe against Africa and the Caribbean Football Union," he said. Tiago Craveiro, CEO of the Portuguese Football Federation, said a better idea would be for an additional World Cup featuring only teams that had not qualified for the previous edition.

"Do you keep (your) word that FIFA will only go ahead with this project if it doesn't harm anyone?" he asked Infantino. Infantino said that idea would be looked into.

"We need to try to find a common ground. We will not go ahead with any proposal if anyone is to be harmed... I welcome Tiago's idea... this is something that the technical people will study and certainly something we have to look into," the Swiss-Italian said. "My role as FIFA president is to facilitate dialogue, to facilitate the proposals, I am not the one deciding, the ones deciding will be you."

Infantino added, "the door is open to present other proposals" regarding the future of the game and competitions. FIFA is expected to issue a statement and hold a news conference after Wednesday's council meeting.

