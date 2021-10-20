Left Menu

Haryana Governor, CM pay tributes to Maharishi Valmiki

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:28 IST
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki, who authored the epic Ramayana, on his birth anniversary.

The governor extended best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion.

“Teachings of Maharishi Valmiki will ever inspire us to strive for equality, fraternity, harmony and compassion,” the Governor tweeted.

Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan and met the governor.

Sampla also paid his tributes to Maharishi Valmiki, the governor said in a tweet.

“Discussed schemes being implemented for the welfare of our SC people & their progress,” said the governor.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the ideal thoughts of Maharishi Valmiki will always inspire society.

“His great ideas based on social harmony, equality and justice are still paving the right path for the society,” said Khattar according to a statement here.

The Chief Minister called upon the youth to follow the teachings and ideals as shown by Maharishi Valmiki.

