Yediyurappa asks BJP State chief to not make disparaging remarks against Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:30 IST
Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked his party BJP's State president Nalin Kumar Kateel to refrain from making disparaging remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

''No one should speak like that. I will talk to him to know what the background was behind such a statement. There was no need to speak that way,'' Yediyurappa told reporters in Sindagi where he had gone to campaign for the BJP candidate for the coming Assembly bypolls.

He said no one should speak in a derogatory way against a leader like Rahul Gandhi for whom his party workers have respect.

There has been a war of words between Congress and the BJP following a tweet by the former's Karnataka unit targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

Disapproving the tweet, the Congress State chief D K Shivakumar said the uncivil one made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn.

On Tuesday, Kateel made disparaging comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His remarks drew a sharp reaction from Congress.

Today, the BJP locked horns with former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for his comments against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The BJP took to Twitter to lash out at Kumaraswamy and make remarks on his personal life.

Reacting to them, Kumaraswamy warned the BJP asking it to refrain from getting personal as he said he knew the truth of many leaders of the saffron party.

