Amit Shah takes part in religious ceremony at his hometown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in Prana Pratishtha ceremony at a newly built Bahuchar Mata temple in his hometown Mansa in Gujarat on Wednesday.He was on a one-day visit to the state, officials said.The Pran Pratishtha ceremony involves consecration of new idol in a temple.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in `Prana Pratishtha' ceremony at a newly built Bahuchar Mata temple in his hometown Mansa in Gujarat on Wednesday.

He was on a one-day visit to the state, officials said.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony involves consecration of new idol in a temple. Shah visits a small shrine dedicated to Bahuchar Mata, his family deity, near his ancestral house in Mansa town of Gandhinagar district during the Navratri festival every year.

A new temple has been built nearby now. The Union minister and his family members offered prayers and took part in the Prana Pratishtha ritual after the idol of Bahuchar Mata was shifted there, said a local BJP leader.

