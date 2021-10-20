BJP to demand central forces for Bengal civic poll

BJP on Wednesday said it has no faith in West Bengal police and will seek deployment of central forces during the election to civic bodies in the state. BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said the party has got feedback from different sources that the Bengal government is actively considering holding elections in all the 106 municipalities and six municipal corporations, including the city civic body by December-January if the COVID situation does not worsen.

''If the civic poll is notified, the BJP will place the demand with the State Election Commission for deployment of central security forces. If required we will move the court as the state police will not work in a free manner and will be controlled by the ruling Trinamool Congres. We know from experience,'' he said.

Majumder said that going by the assembly poll result, BJP is confident about winning several municipalities and corporations whenever the civic poll is held.

The BJP leader alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress has unleashed a reign of terror at Dinhata and Gosaba in the run up to the October 30 assembly by-election as post-poll attacks on BJP activists continue unabated.

By-poll is also scheduled to be held at Khardah and Shantipur constituencies on October 30.

To a question he said with the spike in COVID cases in the state during the festive season, BJP will lay stress on door to door campaigning in the four assembly constituencies where by-poll is being held and not to large meetings by star campaigners.

''We may go for a few meetings by our star campaigners depending on the COVID-19 situation in the next couple of days but our stress will be on door-to-door campaigns,'' he added.

To another query on the situation in north Bengal which is being lashed by heavy autumnal rains, Majumder said that BJP MLAs and MPs of the region have been asked to monitor the situation and help the locals and stranded tourists.

''We have report that a tourist from Bengal, who is among a group stranded in Sikkim, has died and his body is in a private hospital in Gangtok. We are coordinating with our Sikkim unit and administration of both states to help them,'' he said.

About the agitation by junior doctors in state-run R G Kar Hospital in the city, Majumder said BJP is ready to extend its help to resolve it. ''This is only if we are invited. We cannot turn up in a medical institution on our own. An educational institution, including a medical college has its sanctity.

''We wish the chief minister, who is also the health minister takes the initiative to resolve the impasse,'' he added.

