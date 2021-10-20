UP a region where there are pilgrimages at every step of the way: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described Uttar Pradesh as a land whose contributions will last forever, and said it is a region where there are pilgrimages at every step of the way.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an international airport here and laying foundation of several projects, he said as many as 18 Jain Tirthankaras out of the 24 had appeared in Uttar Pradesh, and added that personalities like Tulsidas and Kabirdas were also born on this soil.

''It is said about Uttar Pradesh that it has given the highest number of prime ministers. This is the beauty of Uttar Pradesh, but the identity of the state should not be confined to this, and viewed from this. Uttar Pradesh cannot be confined to six to seven decades. It is a land whose history and contribution are 'kaalaateet' (timeless),'' the prime minister said.

He said Lord Ram also took incarnation on this land.

It was also in Uttar Pradesh that social reformer Sant Ravidas was born, Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh is a region where there are pilgrimages at every step of the way, he said.

The work of penning the Vedas and Puranas was done here in Naimisharanya, the prime minister said, adding that in the Awadh region, there is a pilgrimage like Ayodhya.

He also said that ''our glorious Sikh Guru tradition also has a deep connection with Uttar Pradesh”.

The 'Guru Ka Taal' Gurdwara in Agra is still a witness to the glory of Guru Tegh Bahadur, his bravery where he challenged Aurangzeb, Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)