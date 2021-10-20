Left Menu

Baghel slams UP CM after Priyanka Gandhi stopped from going to Agra

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:35 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath after the UP police stopped Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from going to Agra to visit the family of a man who died in police custody.

The Congress general secretary was allowed to proceed to Agra in the evening after being stopped on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

Baghel, appointed by the Congress as senior observer for the next year's UP Assembly polls, tweeted, "Chief Minister Adityanath ji should understand that the more obstacles he puts in the way of 'Nyay' (justice), our fight against injustice will become stronger.

"When Lord Ram was heading to Lanka to fight against injustice, he was prevented by several hindrances but he did not stop and justice was done," Baghel said, adding hashtag `Valmikiyo Ke Saath Priyanka' (Priyanka with the Valmikis).

