Constitution, Maharishi Valmiki's ideas, Dalits under attack: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that under the present government, the Constitution, Maharishi Valmikis ideas and Dalits were under attack.He also alleged that benefits were being given only to a selected 5-10-15 people while crores of people, including the poor, farmers, Dalits, were being attacked and silenced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:18 IST
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that under the present government, the Constitution, Maharishi Valmiki's ideas and Dalits were ''under attack''.

He also alleged that benefits were being given only to a selected ''5-10-15 people'' while crores of people, including the poor, farmers, Dalits, were being ''attacked and silenced''. They are being ''beaten, killed and suppressed'', Gandhi said at the AICC headquarters here while addressing a gathering during the flag off of the 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who authored the Ramayana.

''Valmiki ji showed a way to the country, he told us how to live. His message was the message of love and brotherhood and today when we look at India, Valmiki's message is under attack,'' he said. Gandhi said the Indian Constitution was based on Valmiki's ideology.

''Wherever we look today, the Constitution, the ideas of Valmiki ji and especially our poor, Dalit brothers and sisters are being attacked and this is visible to all. The whole country knows that Dalits, those who are weak, are being attacked,'' Gandhi said.

''Benefits are being given only to the selected people, 5-10-15 people. And those crores of people, poor people, farmers, Dalits, they are being attacked and silenced -- being beaten, killed, and suppressed,'' he said.

Gandhi said he wants to give a message that the Congress party will stop this attack on Dalits and will not allow it to happen anywhere. ''The more they break the country, the more we will unite the country. The more they spread hatred, the more we will talk about love, the more we will talk about brotherhood,'' the former Congress chief said, hitting out at the ruling BJP.

''We are going to walk on the path shown by great men like Valmiki ji,'' he added.

Congress General Secretary in-charge organisation, KC Venugopal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, AICC in-charge Delhi, Shaktisinh Gohil, Congress Scheduled Castes Department president Nitin Raut, along with many other leaders and workers, attended the 'Shobha Yatra' flag off event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

