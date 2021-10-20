Cong says Amarinder Singh's statement proves it was right in replacing him

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, asking him if he had colluded with the BJP in bringing the three agriculture laws against whom the farmers are protesting since last year.

The comments came a day after Amarinder Singh, who resigned as chief minister in September after he had fallen out with the Congress leadership, said he would float his political party and may align with the BJP if the farmers' protest is resolved.

''The way such statements are being given in public, the question is whether Amarinder Singh and the BJP were in collusion with each other over the bringing of three black agri laws,'' said Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, adding Singh's statements vindicate the party's decision to replace him as chief minister.

''It seems the BJP and Amarinder Singh were together in bringing the three farm laws,'' he said when asked about Singh's statement.

The Congres veteran had quit as chief minister, saying he will not face further humiliation by the party, and was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Vallabh said that ''99 percent of Punjab MLAs understood these issues'' and the language used by Singh that he has no problems in tying up with BJP, which brought the three black laws, proves the Congress party's action of replacing him was right.

Vallabh said without underestimating his contribution to the Congress, Singh's statements are proving what some skeptics used to say a few weeks ago and now he is ready to go with that party which is not giving a legal guarantee to the MSP.

Harish Rawat, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, also said that Amarinder Singh has proved what the MLAs were saying for some time that he is with the BJP and the Akalis.

He said ''he will cut into the votes of the Congress and will, in turn, help the BJP'', but people of Punjab now understand everything.

Rawat has also urged the party high command to relieve him of the duties of in-charge of Punjab as he wanted to spend all his time in his 'karm-bhoomi' Uttarakhand, which has been badly affected by floods.

In a Facebook post, he said elections are due in Punjab and Uttarakhand after some months and one cannot spend full-time in both places.

''If I do justice to my motherland then only I will be able to do justice to my workplace. I am very grateful to Punjab Congress and the people of Punjab for continuous blessings and moral support to me,'' he said in his post.

''I have decided to pray to the leadership that I can remain fully dedicated to Uttarakhand in the next few months.

''That's why I should be freed from that responsibility which is my current responsibility in Punjab,'' he also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)