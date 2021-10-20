Ellenabad bypolls: Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja hits out at INLD's Abhay Chautala

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja Wednesday accused INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala of resigning his Ellenabad assembly seat and thrusting a byelection on people.

Ahead of the October 30 bypoll for the assembly seat in Sirsa district, Selja attacked Chautala, saying he chose the easy way out rather than strengthening the opposition's hands on farmers' issues.

She said the Congress, which is the main opposition in the state, had brought a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government on farmers' issues earlier this year.

But rather than strengthening the opposition's hands against the government, Abhay Chautala “chose the easy way of resigning”, she said.

The bypoll for the Ellenabad assembly seat was necessitated owing to Chautala quitting the seat in January this year in protest against the three central farm laws.

Chautala is now again in the fray as the INLD candidate.

Bypolls for the Ellenabad seat will be held on October 30 and votes will be counted on November 2. Selja made the allegations against Chautala while addressing a series of poll meetings in different villages under the Ellenabad assembly segment in Sirsa district.

She said Abhay Chautala had said he resigned his Ellenabad seat to stand with farmers over the farm laws issue.

“He resigned and now he is again in the fray. But farmers' issues for which he resigned have not been resolved. Farmers have been agitating against the farm laws for eleven months now. He thrust the election and is now again seeking votes from the people,” she said.

Earlier in March this year, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana had comfortably defeated a no-confidence motion moved against it by the main opposition Congress.

Abhay, who was the lone MLA of his party, had recently said he had resigned in support of the farmers after seeking views of people of his constituency.

He had also said had all 31 Congress MLAs resigned with him, it would have built pressure on the BJP-led government over the farm laws issue.

Chautala had also claimed that many MLAs from the ruling combine too would have been compelled to resign in solidarity with the farmers leading to the fall of the “anti-farmer” government.

Gobind Kanda, brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, had joined the BJP recently and has been fielded by the BJP-JJP combine.

Pawan Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly poll against Abhay Chautala, had recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress and is also in the fray. Selja attacked the BJP too, alleging that “BJP only does politics of caste and religion”. “But if they think that does not work in some places, they bring some wealthy person and make him their candidate. They have a special liking for the rich,” she said.

“BJP can never be the party of the poor, farmers, small shopkeepers and youths. Haryana today is the number one state in unemployment,” she said.

Selja said during the previous Congress government tenure, the poor were given 100 square yards plots each but the present government has given them nothing.

She also targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over the price rise.

“Prices of essential commodities are rising sharply. Cooking gas cylinders, which cost Rs 400 each during Congress-led UPA's time, now cost around Rs 1,000. Petrol and diesel prices too have shot through the roof and are now beyond common man's reach,” she said.

Appealing to the people to vote for the Congress candidate in the bypolls, she asked the gathering “to strengthen the hands of Congress “Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who is raising the voice of the poor, common people and downtrodden sections of the society today,” she said.

