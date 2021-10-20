Memorial gate, stadium in memory of martyr Naik Mandeep Singh: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced the construction of a memorial gate and a stadium in memory of martyr Naik Mandeep Singh.

Mandeep Singh was among five army men who were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on October 11. The chief minister, accompanied by Punjab Speaker KP Singh and Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday visited the Mandeep Singh’s family and expressed his condolences.

Channi, while paying tributes to Mandeep Singh recalled the heroism with which he laid down his life during the operation, according to a government release. He said the supreme sacrifice made by the braveheart will always inspire the coming generations to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. Channi said that the unparalleled sacrifice of Naik Mandeep Singh has made all countrymen proud and added that for this the entire country is indebted to martyr and his family.

The chief minister said that to perpetuate the great sacrifice of Mandeep Singh the Punjab government will construct a memorial gate and a stadium in his memory.

He said that this memorial gate and stadium will always remain a source of inspiration to infuse the spirit of nationalism and patriotism amongst the coming generations.

