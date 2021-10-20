BJP with support of Cong, Akali Dal trying to stop AAP from coming to power in Punjab, says AAP

Left Menu

The Bharatiya Janata Party with the support of the Congress and the Akali Dal are trying to stop the Aam Aadmi Party from coming to power in Punjab, said AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha ahead of the State Assembly elections 2022.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:53 IST
AAP MLA and Spokesperson Raghav Chadha speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party with the support of the Congress and the Akali Dal are trying to stop the Aam Aadmi Party from coming to power in Punjab, said AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha ahead of the State Assembly elections 2022. Speaking to ANI, Chadha said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to stop AAP from coming to power in Punjab with the support of BJP, Congress and Akali Dal. PM Modi operates these three parties. These parties have been trying to stop AAP from coming to power."

He alleged that launching a new political party by former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is another effort to stop AAP. "When these three parties become tired of trying to stop us, then Captain Amarinder Singh has also announced to launch his new political party. Captain's party will be the fourth party in the upcoming elections which will try to stop us," he added. "Political parties in Punjab are fighting for power which is affecting the state's administration and governance," Chadha said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amarinder Singh said he will launch a new political party soon to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest". Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

