Shiromani Akali Dal to support Abhay Chautala in Ellenabad byelection

Shiromani Akali Dal will work to ensure the victory of INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala in the Ellenabad by-poll, senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said here on Wednesday.

He said some SAD office bearers have been assigned the task of ensuring Abhay Chautala's victory in the polls.

“Shiromani Akali Dal Haryana state president Jathedar Sharanjit Singh Sautha and state spokesperson Kawaljit Singh Ajrana along with party workers will go from village to village and work wholeheartedly to ensure the victory of Abhay Singh Chautala,” said Chandumajra.

Chandumajra said everyone should come in support of Chautala, who resigned as MLA in support of the farmers' movement. He even said the parties which claim themselves to be farmer-friendly, should not have fielded their candidates in this election.

He said the Shiromani Akali Dal has always supported INLD and this time too, it has supported Chautala.

Taking a dig at the BJP-JJP coalition government of Haryana, the former MP said law and order has deteriorated in the state, unemployment is at its peak and inflation has broken the backbone of the common man.

For nearly the last eleven months, farmers have been sitting on roads demanding the repeal of three agricultural laws but the government is not heeding to them, he said.

The bypoll for the Ellenabad assembly seat in Haryana's Sirsa district was necessitated owing to Abhay Chautala quitting the seat in January this year in protest against the three central farm laws.

Chautala is now again in the fray as the INLD candidate.

Gobind Kanda, brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, had joined the BJP recently and has been fielded by the BJP-JJP combine.

Pawan Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly poll against Abhay Chautala, had recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress and is also in the fray. PTI CORR SUN VSD RAX RAX

