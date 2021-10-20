Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini’s training programmes also preferred by oppn party workers: BJP leader

A training institute aligned to the RSS is not only the choice of the BJP to orient its elected representatives towards their responsibilities but is also the preference of opposition parties like Shiv Sena and NCP, BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Wednesday.

Sahasrabuddhe was speaking about Pune-based Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), a not-for-profit organisation which trains elected representatives of the BJP and mentors budding politicians.

Elected representatives include sarpanches, councillors, MLAs and MPs. Even ministers are trained in this institute.

RMP fulfils the need of mentoring, training and building the capacity of politicians, Sahasrabuddhe, who is the institute’s vice-president, said on the sidelines of a meet to announce a three-day conference on the two decades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as head of a government, including his tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

RMP is organising the conference here and it is titled 'Delivering Democracy: Reviewing Two Decades of Narendra Modi as Head of Government'.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address the inaugural session, while party president JP Nadda will address the valedictory session of the conference, Sahasrabuddhe said. Diplomats, economists, retired bureaucrats and academicians, are among those who will participate in this conference starting from December 27 in Delhi, he said.

Elaborating on the institute's role, Sahasrabuddhe said it basically works on aspects of capacity building and training of existing political workers and elected representatives, including ministers. While for budding politicians it provides mentoring, he said.

''Attracted to the organisation’s structure, and functioning of both the BJP and the RSS, and their cadre building mechanism, many political workers from Shiv Sena, Congress, Left-inclined peasants and workers’ party have been part of various training programmes at the institute,'' he said, adding that even NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has written highly about the institute.

At times, many local workers from the Congress and members of Left-leaning outfits have also attended training programmes, said RMP's director general Ravindra Sathe.

''Getting elected is one thing, but playing the role of elected representatives, fulfilling responsibilities and doing governance is another thing. This is where RMP comes in. The institute is perhaps the first of its kind in south-east Asia,'' Sahasrabuddhe said.

RMP was involved in the training camp organised by the BJP for its MPs both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in 2019 after formation of the government. BJP MLAs from all states including those who have switched from other parties keep on coming to the institute for brief training sessions.

