Valmiki taught us how to achieve every target through collective efforts: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Maharshi Valmiki on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, saying the great sage had taught people how to achieve every target through collective efforts.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating the international airport at Kushinagar and laying the foundation stones of several projects, Modi said, ''Maharshi Valmiki not only made us have a glimpse of Prabhu Shri Ram and Mata Sita, but also taught us how to achieve every target through collective efforts of the society.'' Earlier, the prime minister paid tributes to Maharshi Valmiki, who had authored the epic Ramayana.

