Haryana, Himachal CMs assure Uttarakhand of all possible help

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:07 IST
Haryana, Himachal CMs assure Uttarakhand of all possible help
Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced acfinancial assistance of Rs 5 crore for Uttarakhand which has been badly hit by rains.

Khattar spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and assured him of all possible help from the state.

He said that the entire Haryana stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult hour.

Apart from financial assistance, relief material including tents, ration kits, clothes and medicines will also be sent by the Haryana government.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also had a telephonic conversation with his counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured him of all possible help from the state.

Thakur expressed heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased and prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has started a control room where information about the persons from the state stranded at various places in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains can be given.

The control room of the disaster management department is operational at Secretariat in Jaipur 24 hours a day and information can be given about any person from Rajasthan stuck in Uttarakhand to the control room numbers (0141)2227296, 2385776, 2385777, according to a release.PTI SUN VSD DJI SDA RT RT

