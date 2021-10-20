Former Odisha Dy Speaker Prahallad Dora dies

Left Menu

Former Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly Prahallad Dora died here on Wednesday, chief ministers office sources said.He was 74 years.The veteran tribal leader was undergoing treatment for old age ailments in the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:49 IST
Former Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly Prahallad Dora died here on Wednesday, chief minister’s office sources said.

He was 74 years.

The veteran tribal leader was undergoing treatment for old age ailments in the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and breathed his last in the hospital, his family sources said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Dora’s demise and said: ''Saddened to know about demise of former deputy Speaker Prahallad Dora. I express grief over the demise and condolence to his family.'' Dora was born in the tribal dominated Malkangiri district and was elected to the Assembly thrice from Chitrakonda constituency in the district in 1977, 1990 and 2004 elections.

Dora held the office of the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly for two terms from 1990 to 1995 and from 2004 to 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

