Entry of Prashant Kishore as strategist in YSRCP affected social, cultural fabric of AP: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday said the social and cultural fabric of Andhra Pradesh has been adversely impacted by the entry of political strategist Prashant Kishore. He said the state is witnessing vertical and horizontal divisions between religions and castes in Andhra Pradesh which is creating social unrest.

He cited the example of an incident that took place on Tuesday. TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised allegedly by YSRCP, Dinakar said, "The dispute between YSRCP and TDP yesterday is the best example that politicians and politics should not be there in the country. Every politician in the political party ought to maintain dignity and respect with counterparts." "We see the war of words between two or more counterparts and many times they cross the limits while levelling allegations on each other. But all the limits have been crossed by the parties yesterday. YSRCP criticised the counterparts with derogatory comments and physical assault against their opposition and vandalised their offices," Dinakar said.

Dinakar said these incidents should be condemned by those politicians who value democracy and the constitution. "Opposition should also restrain their emotions while passing derogatory comments on Chief Minister at a personal level as such acts provide the opportunity to divert the mind of the public from their failures like drugs, ganja, liquor cases, etc," he added. On Tuesday TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised. The attacks took place after TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram held a press conference in which he criticised the state government and the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers. At a press conference yesterday Chandrababu Naidu described the ruling YSRCP attacks on their party offices as "state-sponsored terrorism" on democracy and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh.However, YSR Congress Party has denied any involvement in the attacks.

"The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has nothing to do with what unfolded," YSR Congress Party said in a statement. (ANI)

