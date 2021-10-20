Left Menu

Entry of Prashant Kishore as strategist in YSRCP affected social, cultural fabric of AP: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday said the social and cultural fabric of Andhra Pradesh has been adversely impacted by the entry of political strategist Prashant Kishore.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:19 IST
Entry of Prashant Kishore as strategist in YSRCP affected social, cultural fabric of AP: BJP's Lanka Dinakar
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday said the social and cultural fabric of Andhra Pradesh has been adversely impacted by the entry of political strategist Prashant Kishore. He said the state is witnessing vertical and horizontal divisions between religions and castes in Andhra Pradesh which is creating social unrest.

He cited the example of an incident that took place on Tuesday. TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised allegedly by YSRCP, Dinakar said, "The dispute between YSRCP and TDP yesterday is the best example that politicians and politics should not be there in the country. Every politician in the political party ought to maintain dignity and respect with counterparts." "We see the war of words between two or more counterparts and many times they cross the limits while levelling allegations on each other. But all the limits have been crossed by the parties yesterday. YSRCP criticised the counterparts with derogatory comments and physical assault against their opposition and vandalised their offices," Dinakar said.

Dinakar said these incidents should be condemned by those politicians who value democracy and the constitution. "Opposition should also restrain their emotions while passing derogatory comments on Chief Minister at a personal level as such acts provide the opportunity to divert the mind of the public from their failures like drugs, ganja, liquor cases, etc," he added. On Tuesday TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised. The attacks took place after TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram held a press conference in which he criticised the state government and the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers. At a press conference yesterday Chandrababu Naidu described the ruling YSRCP attacks on their party offices as "state-sponsored terrorism" on democracy and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh.However, YSR Congress Party has denied any involvement in the attacks.

"The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has nothing to do with what unfolded," YSR Congress Party said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021