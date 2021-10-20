Left Menu

AIADMK files police complaint against Sasikala for claiming to be party general secretary

Chennai, Oct 20 PTI The AIADMK on Wednesday prefered a complaint with the Mambalam police here seeking appropriate action against the expelled V K Sasikala, the confidante of late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, claiming to be the general secretary of the party.The partys organisational secretary D Jayakumar filed the complaint asking the police to bring Sasikala and her henchmen to book and prevent further commissioning of offence by her and her men, and render justice.

AIADMK files police complaint against Sasikala for claiming to be party general secretary
The AIADMK on Wednesday prefered a complaint with the Mambalam police here seeking appropriate action against the expelled V K Sasikala, the confidante of late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, claiming to be the general secretary of the party.

The party's organisational secretary D Jayakumar filed the complaint asking the police to bring Sasikala and her henchmen to book and prevent further commissioning of offence by her and her men, and render justice. Narrating the circumstances leading to the consolidation of the party under the leaders: O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, and the expulsion of Sasikala, he said after her release from prison she started impersonating as the member and leader of the AIADMK. "The said Sasikala, not even a member of AIADMK, had started using the flag of the party without any authority only to create confusion in the minds of the public," he said in the petition a copy of which was made available to the media here. The party had lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police at that point of time as such deception is being adopted with the intention to deceive the general public and to create an impression that she is part of the AIADMK, while in reality she has no links whatsoever with the party.

On October 17, Sasikala, along with her henchmen, went to the Dr. M.G. Ramachandran's memorial building and claimed herself to be the general secretary of the AIADMK, Jayakumar said. Also, she unveiled a commemorative plaque in which she is referred to as general secretary of the party. ''She has conducted herself with the intention to induce the public to commit an offence against the public tranquility,'' he said.

