Trump Organization, under indictment, faces new probe by New York county -NYT

Donald Trump's family company, indicted in July after a Manhattan district attorney probe, is under scrutiny by another New York prosecutor for financial dealings at a golf course it owns, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Donald Trump's family company, indicted in July after a Manhattan district attorney probe, is under scrutiny by another New York prosecutor for financial dealings at a golf course it owns, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The district attorney in Westchester County, a suburb north of New York City, has subpoenaed records from the Trump Organization property in recent months under a criminal investigation, the report said.

Also subpoenaed were records from Ossining, the town that sets property taxes on the opulent Trump National Golf Club Westchester, according to the New York Times. Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah seems to be examining whether the company misrepresented the value of the private club to reduce its taxes, but it was unclear if Trump's own conduct was under scrutiny, the report said.

A spokesperson for Rocah's office declined to comment, as did Kerry Lawrence, a lawyer for Trump's golf club. Trump's business has faced mounting accusations of financial misconduct since he took office, with the latest investigations threatening to undermine the Trump Organization's business relationships and complicate his political future as the Republican mulls a 2024 White House run.

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-company-cfo-plead-not-guilty-criminal-charges-2021-07-01 to tax fraud after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance indicted the company in July, following a three-year investigation. New York Attorney General Letitia James in May joined Vance's probe, which Trump has referred to as a politically motivated "witch hunt." Vance, James, and Rocah are all Democrats.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

