Navi Mumbai airport should be named for D B Patil: Union minister

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil on Wednesday reiterated his demand that the Navi Mumbai airport should be named after the local farmer leader late D B Patil.

Addressing a conference of OBC communities here, he said sons of the soil wanted this to happen and have been fighting for it for long. Those going against people's wish will pay heavy price in elections, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)