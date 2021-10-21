Left Menu

Navi Mumbai airport should be named for D B Patil: Union minister

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-10-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 00:02 IST
Navi Mumbai airport should be named for D B Patil: Union minister
Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil on Wednesday reiterated his demand that the Navi Mumbai airport should be named after the local farmer leader late D B Patil.

Addressing a conference of OBC communities here, he said sons of the soil wanted this to happen and have been fighting for it for long. Those going against people's wish will pay heavy price in elections, he said.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

