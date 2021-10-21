Left Menu

Yogi govt kills, then grants compensation: AAP leader

Should they celebrate the festival or mourn the death of Arun Singh asked.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 21-10-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 00:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s regime, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated to “a new low”. The Yogi regime has the policy of killing and granting compensation “as seen in Gorakhpur and Lakhimpur Kheri”, he told reporters after meeting the family members of the man who died in police custody.

Arun, a sanitation worker, accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from Jagdishpura police station, suddenly fell sick on Tuesday night while a raid was being carried out at his house to recover the stolen money, according to police.

Arun’s sister-in-law and other family members said that he was tortured by police, Singh said.

He demanded Rs 1 crore compensation to be given to the victim's family alongside a government job to his kin.

Besides, a high-level investigation committee should be formed to probe the matter, he said.

“What should followers of the Valmiki community do on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti? Should they celebrate (the festival) or mourn the death of Arun?'' Singh asked. PTI COR MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

