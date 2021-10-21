White House says it raised concerns over Chinese hypersonic technology

The White House has raised concerns about Chinese hypersonic missile technology through "diplomatic channels," spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked earlier by reporters as he was boarding Air Force One for a trip to Pennsylvania whether he was concerned about reports that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon, U.S. President Joe Biden said, "Yes."

China has denied the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)