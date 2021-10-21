White House says it raised concerns over Chinese hypersonic technology
Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 01:48 IST
The White House has raised concerns about Chinese hypersonic missile technology through "diplomatic channels," spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.
Asked earlier by reporters as he was boarding Air Force One for a trip to Pennsylvania whether he was concerned about reports that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon, U.S. President Joe Biden said, "Yes."
China has denied the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Jen Psaki
- Pennsylvania
- Air Force One
- China
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- The White House
- Beijing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden says he and China's Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement
U.S. envoy Sullivan to meet China's top diplomat amid high tensions
Taiwan defence minister says China will have ability to mount full scale invasion by 2025
Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as U.S. lawmakers demand probes
Taiwan defence minister says tensions with China are the worst in four decades