White House tells Democrats corporate tax hike unlikely -congressional source

The White House told Democratic lawmakers in a meeting on Wednesday that a proposed hike in corporate taxes is unlikely to make it into a final reconciliation bill, according to a congressional source familiar with the discussions.

President Joe Biden had proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, which would unwind the tax cuts enacted under Republican former President Donald Trump.

