White House tells Democrats corporate tax hike unlikely -congressional source
Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 02:13 IST
The White House told Democratic lawmakers in a meeting on Wednesday that a proposed hike in corporate taxes is unlikely to make it into a final reconciliation bill, according to a congressional source familiar with the discussions.
President Joe Biden had proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, which would unwind the tax cuts enacted under Republican former President Donald Trump.
