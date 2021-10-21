Cong leaders making remarks against RSS to woo minority: Karnataka CM

Congress leaders making a statement against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), aim at wooing minority community voters, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. "In the by-election, Siddaramaiah and the Congress leaders have no other choice. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organization is being dragged into propaganda," said Bommai after visiting the Mallikarjuna Swamy Virkatha Math in Naregalla village in Hanagal Taluk on Wednesday.

Bommai further said that Congress leaders will not be successful in it. Bommai said that the allegations made by Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah against former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa and him are silly. "I don't want to respond to such a small statement."

Bommai said that Congress leaders' petty statements cannot make them win the by-election in Honegal and Sindagi. "We have the confidence of the people. The Chief Minister said that the people of the constituency are confident of winning the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Shivraj Sajjan by a majority of votes," Bommai added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)