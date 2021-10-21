Left Menu

Cong leaders making remarks against RSS to woo minority: Karnataka CM

Congress leaders making a statement against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), aim at wooing minority community voters, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

ANI | Hanagal (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-10-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 06:55 IST
Cong leaders making remarks against RSS to woo minority: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders making a statement against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), aim at wooing minority community voters, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. "In the by-election, Siddaramaiah and the Congress leaders have no other choice. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organization is being dragged into propaganda," said Bommai after visiting the Mallikarjuna Swamy Virkatha Math in Naregalla village in Hanagal Taluk on Wednesday.

Bommai further said that Congress leaders will not be successful in it. Bommai said that the allegations made by Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah against former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa and him are silly. "I don't want to respond to such a small statement."

Bommai said that Congress leaders' petty statements cannot make them win the by-election in Honegal and Sindagi. "We have the confidence of the people. The Chief Minister said that the people of the constituency are confident of winning the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Shivraj Sajjan by a majority of votes," Bommai added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021