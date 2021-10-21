Left Menu

Andhra police books Nara Lokesh, other TDP leaders for attacking police reserve inspector at Mangalgiri

Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed a case against TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh and other party leaders for abusing, confining and attacking a police reserve inspector at Mangalgiri TDP party office while he was performing his duties.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed a case against TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh and other party leaders for abusing, confining and attacking a police reserve inspector at Mangalgiri TDP party office while he was performing his duties. "The Mangalgiri police of Guntur District has registered a case against Nara Lokesh, MLC Ashok Babu, former MLA Alapati Raja and few other TDP leaders for abusing, confining and attacking a police reserve inspector at Mangalgiri TDP party office while he was performing his duties," the police said.

The case has been registered in various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This comes after TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have blamed workers of the YSRCP for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers. Earlier today, TDP leader Pattabhi Ram conducted a press conference and allegedly abused the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for police raids conducted at the former minister and TDP leader Anand Babu's residence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

