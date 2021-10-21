Yediyurappa condemns Karnataka BJP state chief's 'drug addict' remark on Rahul Gandhi

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa condemned the "drug peddler" and "drug addict" remarks made by state BJP state president against Rahul Gandhi stating that no one should speak so disrespectfully. While addressing a by-election campaign in Sindagi of Vijayapura district, Yediyurappa said the "statement made by BJP state president related to Rahul Gandhi is not correct, no one should speak disrespectfully."

Kateel on Tuesday had told a gathering of BJP workers that "Rahul Gandhi says he will become president. Tell me what is Rahul Gandhi? Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and drug peddler. I do not say this, it has appeared in news reports. They are unable to run the Congress party. Those who cannot run a party, how can they run this country?" Further, attacking Congress leader HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah for criticising RSS during the election campaign, Yediyurappa said: "Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah are unnecessarily dragging the RSS name into the election campaign but they will gain nothing by bringing RSS name, people will give them a proper answer in the bypolls." (ANI)

